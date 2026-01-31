The state government is likely to roll out ₹3.50 lakh crore or higher budget for the year 2026-27 as the House sessions begins on Monday. Besides, government insiders said, there are several bills, including a resolution to endorse the recently introduced rural jobs law known as Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G Ram G. ₹3.50L-cr outlay for state, key bills on Bihar govt agenda during budget session of assembly

The session of the state legislature begins on February 2 and will conclude on February 27.

Government insiders said that the inflated budget will target higher allocations in key sectors like education, health, infrastructure, agriculture and rural development. The current fiscal year’s budget outlay is ₹3.17 lakh crore. The state budget for 26-27 would be laid in the state assembly on 3rd February. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will address both the houses of state legislature on the inaugural day of the budget session on February 2nd.

“Usually , the budget outlay for a new fiscal year gets an enhancement of 10 percent or more than the previous budget. There are chances next year’s budget could be 10 percent higher than the current fiscal year budget,” said a state government official. The third supplementary budget too would be higher than the second supplementary budget placed in the last session of the state legislature held in the month of December, soon after the new NDA government came into power.

The second supplementary budget placed in the state assembly last year stood at ₹91,717 crore of which a big allocation was made for Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgaar Yojana ( MMRY) under which ₹10,000 was given to around 1.56 crore women as financial support to start their own enterprises.

While officials are tight-lipped about the outlay of the third supplementary, sources said it may be on the higher side as the government’s expenditure on establishment costs and annual schemes ( plan outlay) need to be covered through provision of adequate funds.

The revenue collections have been good and the central devolutions also are coming on time. So fund availability is not a problem,” said another official in the finance department. Bihar had been promised ₹1.43 lakh crore as central devolution this current fiscal year of which around ₹1.15 lakh crore has been disbursed while rest is expected in next two months.

More importantly, officials said several proposed legislations are likely to be placed in the upcoming budget session through bills for approval of both the houses of the state legislature. The proposed laws are likely to be in education , revenue and other departments.

Significantly, there is also a possibility the government may pass a resolution for adopting the new central Act Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G), which has replaced MGNREGA, in Bihar. “ A resolution could be passed to adopt the new central act in Bihar as the provisions of the new central act have to be implemented in the state. That is the process . It is likely to be brought in this session,” said an official in the know of the matter.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the state assembly, Prem Kumar, held a high level meeting with assembly, State Council and state administration officials to review the preparations for the upcoming budget session of the state legislature. The Speaker directed the assembly officials to coordinate with departmental heads for ensuring that replies of questions to be raised by members regarding issues in the state and their constituencies is given in a timely manner while disposal of pending petitions, call attention motions and assurances given in the house were complied with.

The Speaker also directed officials to ensure that traffic arrangement, security inside the legislature premises and parking arrangements were done properly during the session, in which there would be a total 19 sittings.

Lecture function to mark foundation day of Bihar state assembly building: A lecture function has been organised to mark the foundation of Bihar legislative assembly building on 7 February in which Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, and Union minister of parliamentary affairs, Kiren Rijiju, have been invited. Speaker of the assembly, Prem Kumar made this announcement on Friday at a meeting with reporters.