Home / Cities / Patna News / Chapra: 36 children fall ill after eating mid-day meal

Chapra: 36 children fall ill after eating mid-day meal

ByMukesh Kumar Mishra
May 18, 2023 10:47 PM IST

SDM Sanjay Rai said that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the matter and those found guilty will not be spared.

PATNA: Thirty-six children of class 1 to class 5 in Bihar’s Chapra district fell sick after eating mid-day meal at the school on Thursday, officials said.

School principal Suman Kumari said that the mid-day meal was being distributed by NGOs. (Picture for representation/ HT Photo)
School principal Suman Kumari said that the mid-day meal was being distributed by NGOs. (Picture for representation/ HT Photo)

According to officials, the incident took place at the Utkarit Girls Middle School Rasulpur Tikulia Tola Dumri area in the district.

Five students are said to be serious and have been shifted to ICU, officials said.

Akash Kumar, a class 5 student in the school said that they found a dead lizard in their food. “School authority was soon informed and the distribution of food was immediately stopped. Soon, the health of the children deteriorated and they started vomiting,” he said.

School principal Suman Kumari said that the mid-day meal was being distributed by NGOs. “The distribution of food was stopped as soon as we got information. All the sick children were sent to the Sadar hospital for treatment,” she said.

“The food inspector has been called and instructed to take food samples. A detailed inquiry will be conducted into the matter and those found guilty will not be spared,” said sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sanjay Rai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar
bihar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out