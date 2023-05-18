42 Kushal Yuva centres temporarily suspended after detection of discrepancies

PATNA: The labour resources department has temporarily suspended operations of 42 centres under the Kushal Yuva programme, aimed at skill development of youths, in various districts of the state after the detection of discrepancies, including lack of appropriate infrastructure and manpower in the units, said labour department officials. From 2016 to March 2023, a total of 19.36 lakh youths enrolled in the Kushal Yuva centres of which 14 lakh youths got certificate of training. (HT Photo)

According to officials aware of the development, the action against the 42 centres came recently after an inspection was carried out at the centres across the state.

“Many centres, which have been served notices and temporarily asked to suspend operations were found not conforming to the norms. In some centres, there were not adequate computers besides other infrastructure needs,” said a senior officer of the department.

There are 1,780 centres under the Kushal Yuva programme in the state of which 1,620 are operational. The centres impart training to youths in personality development, computer applications and other skills so that they are confident in facing interviews during recruitment in private and public sectors. Unemployed youths having qualified secondary school examinations are eligible to enroll in the centres, which are run under the seven resolves programme of the state government.

Principal secretary, labour resources department, Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said that action has been taken as part of the regular inspections taken by the department.

“The centres have been served notices and asked to address the discrepancies. They would be given a renewal only when all infrastructure norms are adhered to,” he said.

From 2016 to March 2023, a total of 19.36 lakh youths enrolled in the centres of which 14 lakh youths got certificate of training. Under the programme, youths enrolled get total 240 hours in different modules, including 80 hours of language training like English.

“A large number of enrolled youths have got hired in various private companies in Bihar and other states as well. This programme is helping youths gain self-confidence and also helping them sharpen their skills to get jobs,” said another officer in the department.

Labour officials said the department has started keeping a close watch on the functioning of the centres by monitoring the infrastructure and manpower in a bid to ensure that enrolled youths get proper training. The centres get reimbursement from the state government on per-student enrollment.

