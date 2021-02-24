42.8% children severely malnourished in Bihar: Health minister
- The minister also admitted that about 63.5% of children in the age group of six months to five years were found to be anaemic in the state.
Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey on Tuesday told the Legislative Council that health cards were distributed among 1.22 crore children up to 18 years, offering supplementary medicines to deal with severe malnutrition, suffered by over 42% of the children in the state.
“Around 41% of children suffer from low weight in respect to their age, while 2.40% are obese,” said the minister citing the latest National Family and Health Survey (NHFS-5) data.
Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra alleged that the health department’s delivery system had worsened in the state over the last two decades and incidents of malnutrition and anaemia among children and expecting mothers had increased compared to other states.
The minister, however, admitted that about 63.5% of children in the age group of six months to five years were found to be anaemic and said the government has been distributing iron folic acid syrup, to be given to such children twice a week. “Besides, children up to the age of one year are being provided anti-worm drugs regularly. Children suffering from acute anaemia are being treated under the national child health programme,” said Pandey.
To another query from the Congress member, Pandey admitted that the prevalence of anaemia among pregnant women is around 58% and said that Asha workers were counselling the expecting mothers about healthy diet apart from offering medicinal supplements.
Also Read:Bihar: CJI SA Bobde to inaugurate new Patna high court building
Responding to a short notice question by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member Rambali Singh, the minister said as many as 6,338 post of doctors were vacant at different hospitals and the requisition for their appointment was sent to the general administration department (GAD). In 2020, the health department had posted 3,186 newly recruited doctors.
“The department has received recommendation for appointment of 5,097 grade A nurses against the vacancy of 9,130 posts. Process has also been launched to fill up the vacancies of auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and other technical staff,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
42.8% children severely malnourished in Bihar: Health minister
- The minister also admitted that about 63.5% of children in the age group of six months to five years were found to be anaemic in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: CJI SA Bobde to inaugurate new Patna high court building
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Kumar takes on opposition, presents Bihar turnaround story
- Nitish Kumar said his government was working on an agreement with the Tata technical group for skilling the youth in the state in areas such as electric vehicles maintenance, advance welding, 3D printing etc.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid price hike, fuel smuggling from Nepal to Bihar in full swing
- Petrol and diesel prices are much cheaper in neighbouring Nepal, which, ironically, imports almost all of its petroleum products from India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: 15-year-old boy’s body found in toilet of hostel-cum-coaching centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar public parks to get facelift with musical fountains, open gyms, play area
- Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad directed the forest department to develop parks for relaxation and rejuvenation. The decision was later approved by the state Cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 of a family killed in Bihar road crash; PM, Nitish condole deaths
- Both the Scorpio and truck were caught in a head on collision at a great speed which resulted in the deaths of six persons including the driver on the spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl sexually harassed in Bihar, video posted on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Three arrested for raping girl in Patna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 million Aadhaar-linked PDS cardholders avail foodgrains in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Grants to govt aided schools to be released soon, says minister
- Leaders cutting across the party lines lashed out at the BSEB claiming it put up stumbling blocks unnecessarily in payment of grants to the schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fresh taxes in Bihar's multi-crore budget for FY ’21-22
- “It is a budget to add pace to Bihar’s inclusive growth story and take development to the next stage," Prasad said on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JDU donates ₹1.11 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The cheques, worth ₹1,11,11, were handed over to RSS office-bearers by JD(U) national president RCP Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar assembly adjourned amid protests on fuel price hike, board exam paper leak
- The Speaker tried to impress upon members that the house was a platform for meaningful discussions and there was a time for raising all issues, however, it didn't help much.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna minor with disability raped, govt promises compensation, rehabilitation
- The minor girl was rescued by her neighbours after she was abused and attacked by an auto driver in Patna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox