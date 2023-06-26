Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar man, 65, accused of practising black magic, killed by villagers: Police

Bihar man, 65, accused of practising black magic, killed by villagers: Police

ByAvinash Kumar
Jun 26, 2023 05:30 PM IST

Police said the villagers were led by a man who alleged that black magic practised by the victim led to his three-year-old son’s death

PATNA: A 65-year-old man was hacked to death by a group of four men on Sunday who accused him of practising black magic in a remote village in Bihar’s Shekhpura district, police said.

Police said the attackers were drunk when they barged into Ramdeo’s house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the attackers were drunk when they barged into Ramdeo’s house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The villagers were led by Kajroo Manjhi of Gariban Tola village in Ariyari block who recently lost his three-year-old child. He blamed the victim, Ramdeo Manjhi alias Jataha Manjhi, for his loss.

The victim’s two sons, who were with him at the time of the attack, said the four barged into their house at 11pm on Sunday and attacked his father. Ramdeo Manjhi’s nephew Tulsi told the police that Kajroo was a suspicious man and suspected the involvement of his uncle in his son’s death.

Police said the attackers were drunk when they barged into Ramdeo’s house and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

Kasar police station SHO Lakshmi Kumari said: “On being informed by the deceased’s family we have registered a case and investigation is on to find out the real reason behind the crime. While the body has been sent for autopsy, we have detained one person for interrogation”.

Police said a team from the forensic science lab in Gaya has collected samples from the spot.

This is the second reported case of a person being killed in Bihar on suspicion of practising black magic. On June 16, a 65-year-old woman Lakiya Devi was beaten to death by residents of Malhi-Patti village in Arwal district on suspicion that she practised sorcery.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Topics
bihar
bihar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out