Agnipath protests: Bihar police arrest Maoist allegedly behind torching trains
The Lakhisarai police have claimed that they have nabbed a Maoist, who played a key role in the torching of two trains on June 18 during protests against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ defence scheme, with assistance from Telangana cops.
“The Maoist, a native of Banka, was staying at a rented house in Lakhisarai along with other suspects for the past three years. He was caught by the police after an input from the special intelligence bureau of Telangana,” a police officer said. The arrested Maoist is said to be PhD holder in English from a Bhagalpur university.
Confirming the development, Lakhisarai ASP Syed Imran Masood told HT that the arrested Maoist has been identified as Manshyam Das, who goes by aliases of ‘Sudesh’, ‘Rahul’ and ‘Sudama’, and he was allegedly into influencing students during the protests.
“One of the professors of the Bhagalpur university has also come under our radar as he also provoked job aspirants who were involved in the protests. It is nothing new for the Maoists to try and draw agitated and disgruntled elements to carry on their agenda,” said the ASP.
An FIR has been lodged against seven persons, including Das, a member of the East Bihar North East Jharkhand special area committee, Raushan Sinha, national president of All India Student Federation and Vilakshan Ravidas, and a professor.
According to the FIR, the police said they acted on a tip-off by Telangana police, and raided the house of one Vikash Modi and arrested Das. The police recovered five cell phones, two Aadhar cards, four letters, etc., from the rented accommodation. The letters were allegedly addressed to Maoist commanders Pramod Mishra, Pravesh Da and Prof Vilakshan Das.
During interrogation, Manshyam revealed that Raushan provided two fake IDs, while Prof Vilakshan arranged the Maoist literature. The arrested left-wing extremists worked as a courier for Maoist commander Arbind Yadav, secretary of the Bihar-Jharkhand zonal committee.
Lakhisarai SP Pankaj Kumar Sinha said three separate FIRs were lodged with the GRP and Town police station against named and unidentified arsonists who were involved in torching bogies of Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express and Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Janseva Express.
So far 30 people have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. “Many of the arrested protestors revealed Manshyam’s name, who allegedly visited several coaching institutes to intensify the stir against the Agnipath scheme,” the police said.
Jharkhand: Over 100 pigs die due to suspected African swine fever, alert sounded
With more than 100 pigs dead in Ranchi district since July 27 due to suspected swine fever, the Jharkhand animal husbandry department (AHD) has sounded the alert and asked the others to take precautionary measures, a government official said on Saturday. Samples from affected pigs have been sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease in Bhopal and Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Kolkata to diagnose the actual disease, he said.
Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will reduce travel time to two hours: Nitin Gadkari
The new expressway between Bengaluru and Chennai will reduce the travel time between the two cities to two hours, said Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari. In his speech at Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the minister had mentioned the much-awaited Bengaluru-Chennai expressway. Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned in his speech about the Chennai-Bengaluru expressway. Modi had laid the foundation for the 262 km long expressway in May.
Dhanbad judge's murder: 2 convicts sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment
A special CBI court in Jharkhand on Saturday sentenced an autorickshaw driver and another person to rigorous life imprisonment till death in the murder of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand. The court had registered statements of 58 witnesses during the course of hearing. CBI additional public prosecutor Amit Jindal said that the court found that both the accused were not intoxicated. Defence lawyer Kumar Bimelendu said driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma would challenge the verdict in higher court.
Locals involved in murder of BJP Yuva Morcha activist: K'taka Home Minister
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday indicated that those involved in the recent murder of BJP activist in Dakshina Kannada district were locals, and efforts are on to nab them. Police had earlier suspected Kerala links to the murder, and had sent teams to the neighbouring state and were in contact with the police there as part of the investigation, citing that the place where the murder took place was close to the border.
Karnataka: Bommai to hold conference with DCs of rain-affected districts today
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a video conference with Deputy Commissioners and other senior officials of the rain-affected districts of the state at 4 pm today. The DCs of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, Davangere, Tumakuru, Ramnagar, Yadgir, Koppala, Haveri, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag and Chikkamagaluru would participate.
