Ahead of minister’s visit, LNMU transfers prof accused of sexual misconduct

The administration of LN Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar’s Darbhanga transferred the Hindi professor accused by some female students of sexual misconduct to a college at Tajpur in Samastipur district with immediate effect on Thursday, a day ahead of the state education minister’s scheduled visit to the varsity, officials said.

LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said the assistant professor has been transferred so that he could not influence the probe initiated against him.

“Any action pertaining to sexual misconduct against the accused professor was kept in abeyance till the findings of the probe committee. LNMU administration will take suitable action on the basis of the probe committee report”, the registrar said.

The transfer comes on the eve of education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary’s visit to the LNMU, where he is scheduled to attend the Golden Jubilee Foundation Day ceremony of the university on Friday.

As per the notification issued by the LNMU administration, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar, assistant professor in the university department of Hindi, has been transferred in pursuance of the resolution of the transfer committee at a meeting held on August 24, 2021.

The administration of LNMU had forwarded a complaint before the university’s Internal Complaint Council(ICC) on August 1 to probe the issue after some female postgraduate (PG) students accused the professor of sexual misconduct.

The accused professor had dismissed the charges terming it as a ploy to tarnish his image by those who are “jealous of his popularity”.