AIIMS-Patna picks 40 faculty members in 2nd round of recruitment

PATNA The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, on Saturday evening released a list of 40 candidates selected against 111 posts in the second and final phase of rolling advertisement for faculty positions on direct recruitment, its executive director Dr Gopal Krushna Pal said.

This will still leave the AIIMS with a faculty deficiency of around 71 against 305 sanctioned posts, down from a shortage of 173 last August, when the faculty recruitment advertisement was issued.

The AIIMS, however, had not share the final data on faculty recruitment, with break-up of posts filled, and vacancies existing after two rounds of recruitment, till the filing of this report at 6:30 pm on Monday.

The institute had, on November 18 last year, released a list of 83 candidates selected in the first round to fill up 173 faculty positions on direct recruitment basis in August last year. As many as 18 among them were selected on promotion through lateral entry among the existing faculty members at AIIMS-Patna.

At least five among the 40 in the second round of recruitment have been selected on promotion through lateral entry among those already working at AIIMS.

The candidates selected in the first round have been given joining time till February 28, while those selected on Saturday, can join by June, said Dr Pal.

Five professors, three additional professors, four associate professors and 28 assistant professors have been selected across 21 departments against 37 posts of professor, 22 additional professor and 26 associate and assistant professors each in the second round of the rolling advertisement.

The AIIMS still could not find suitable candidates in two departments — endocrinology and metabolism as well as medical oncology and haematology — as they remain non-functional in absence of any faculty.

“We will issue fresh advertisement for faculty appointment in July, after assessing the number of faculties who join us by June. Maintaining top most quality, I want to wipe off whatever faculty deficiencies we have at AIIMS-Patna as soon as possible,” said Dr Pal.

With an existing faculty strength of 132 last August, AIIMS-Patna had the highest faculty deficiency among the 20 functional AIIMS in India.

The AIIMS-Patna also earned the unique distinction of becoming the first among the institutes of national importance (INI) to declare the result of direct faculty recruitment in shortest time of less than 24 hours of completing the interview of candidates, which was held between February 13 and 17.

“We completed the interview at 8pm on February 17, and declared the result at 6pm the next day, becoming the first among the INIs to do it in the shortest possible time. In doing so, we surpassed our previous record of November 18, when we declared the result of the first round of interviews within five days of completing the interview. It generally takes 3-6 months to announce the result of interview of faculty recruitment,” said Dr Pal.

Around 700 candidates were interviewed in the first round and 231 in the second round of the faculty recruitment, advertised last August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON