Chaos in Punjab assembly over Mansa anti-drug activist’s murder; Cong MLA suspended

Chandigarh: Ruckus erupted in the Punjab assembly on the second day of the session on Friday over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa on October 13. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa along with other Congress MLAs after walking out of the Punjab assembly on the second day of the session in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

As the day’s proceedings began, Congress legislators raised the issue and demanded the resignation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Wearing black scarves, Congress members entered the well of the House, raising slogans and carrying a poster titled ‘Laanat Patra’ (Letter of Shame), accusing the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing on law and order, drug control, and gangsterism.

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan asked members not to disrupt Question Hour, but Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and other Congress MLAs urged the Chair to accept their letter. Several AAP members countered with slogans before Sandhwan directed everyone to return to their seats.

Finance minister Harpal Cheema targeted the Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and attacked newly appointed Punjab Congress president and Jalandhar Cantt MLA Pargat Singh over his past association with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), alleging the drug menace took root during the SAD’s rule.

Congress members continued raising slogans before staging a walkout at 10.34am.

Following the walkout, Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira was placed under suspension for the remainder of the session. Cheema moved the suspension resolution, citing Khaira’s use of unparliamentary language against the Speaker, disregard for the Chair, and disruption during the Jhota murder protest.

The resolution was passed in the absence of the Opposition.

The assembly session, which began on Thursday, concludes on October 27.