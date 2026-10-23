7 press-on nail kits to try for a festive, salon-style manicure at home

Easy to use at home press-on nails for the festive vibe (Pexels) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less The festive season is almost here, and it's time to bring on the bling! While your dress and makeup might have already been decided, it's time to give your nails a makeover too. If you have been planning to get your nails done but do not wish to spend more, press-on or stick on nails are there to rescue. Easy to apply and remove, at the comfort of your home and affordable, these press-on nails are perfect for a quick manicure session. Whether you are getting ready for the Garba night or prepping yourself for Karwachauth or just a random Diwali party at home, if you are short on time, then these press-on nails are definitely going to give you the right festive vibe. What's more, most of these artificial nails also come with glue, so you don't have to worry about sticking them on. For all you beauty enthusiasts, here are 7 press-on nails you can buy right away from Amazon.

RENEE Stick-On Cat Eye Nails offer a quick way to achieve a salon-inspired manicure at home. The cat-eye finish adds a reflective, light-catching effect that works well for festive celebrations, parties and evening outings. Designed for convenient application, these artificial nails save time compared with a traditional salon manicure. The brand's stick-on nail range includes reusable designs and lightweight options, making it worth considering if you enjoy changing your nail look without a lengthy beauty routine. Key features - Cat-eye finish with a high-shine appearance. - Quick, glue-free application for the adhesive-backed version. - Lightweight design. - Reusable nails, subject to condition and adhesive type. - Suitable for festive looks and special occasions.

2 . Anzailala 30 Pcs Press On Nails for Women, Short Fake Nails Kit (30 Pcs) | Elegant artificial nails set with nail adhesive stickers, perfect for quick, stylish home manicures. Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Anzailala 30 Pcs Press-On Nails is a great option for anyone who wants to refresh their manicure without visiting a salon. The 30-piece set is designed for at-home nail styling and comes in handy when you want to coordinate your nails with different outfits or occasions. Its artificial nail format offers a convenient alternative to growing natural nails or applying nail polish. The listing indicates that adhesive stickers are included, making application straightforward for beginners who prefer a quick manicure. Key features - 30-piece artificial nail set. - Adhesive stickers for application. - Convenient at-home manicure. - Suitable for quick beauty touch-ups. - Check the listing for available sizes, shapes, and colours.

Nakhoon Peach Cat Eye Golden Tip Almond Press-On Nails Kit combines a peach-toned base with a reflective cat-eye effect and golden tips. The almond shape gives the nails a tapered, elongated look, while the metallic detailing adds a dressier finish. This design can complement ethnic outfits, cocktail dresses and wedding guest looks. The product listing describes a glossy finish and reusable artificial nails, making the set an option for those who enjoy decorative nail art without committing to a salon manicure. Key features - Peach colour with a cat-eye effect. - Golden-tip detailing. - Almond-shaped nail design. - Glossy finish. - Marketed as reusable, with adhesive options described in the listing.

Kriga 24 Reusable Artificial Fake Nail Set is worth considering if you want an at-home manicure option for different occasions. Its 24-piece count provides artificial nails to work with when creating a coordinated look. Reusable nail sets can also be useful for people who prefer to keep their manicure kit ready for parties, outings or last-minute plans. Before purchasing, check the Amazon.in listing for the exact colour, shape, size selection and whether nail glue or adhesive tabs are included, as these details determine how convenient the kit will be to use. Key features - 24-piece artificial nail set. - Reusable design, as indicated by the product name. - Intended for at-home manicures. - Check nail shape, finish and available sizes before buying. - Verify adhesive and application accessories in the listing.

Secret Lives Acrylic Translucent Press-On Nails is a decorative option for anyone who likes detailed nail designs. A translucent base can create a delicate, layered appearance, while the listed design features white bows, pearl accents and pink glitter. These embellishments make the nails suitable for celebrations, parties and occasions when you want your manicure to stand out. The product listing describes a 24-piece set with an application kit, offering a convenient way to experiment with detailed nail art at home. Key features - Translucent pink-toned appearance. - Decorative white bow and pearl details. - Pink glitter accents. - 24-piece set, according to the matching listing. - Application kit advertised with the product.

Kriplon Dark Brown Almond Press-On Nails can be a good choice if you prefer deeper nail colours over bright shades or elaborate embellishments. The dark brown finish offers a sophisticated alternative to classic nude, red or pink nails, while the almond shape creates a tapered silhouette. This style can complement neutral outfits, office wear and evening looks. Check the product page for the exact shade, nail length, finish and adhesive details before ordering, as these specifications can vary between similar artificial nail sets. Key features - Dark brown colour. - Almond-shaped design. - Suitable for understated, coordinated looks. - Can complement everyday and occasion wear. - Confirm pack size, finish and glue or adhesive-tab inclusion before purchase.