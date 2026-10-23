Bengaluru hit by magnitude 3 earthquake, disaster agency says no need to panic

An earthquake of magnitude 3 struck Bengaluru on Friday morning. As per the National Centre for Seismology and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the earthquake struck at 9:01am today with its epicentre located north of Timmojanahalli village in Tubagere Gram Panchayat limits of Doddaballapur taluk, Bangalore rural district. According to KSNDMC, the tremors may have been felt within a radius of 20-30 km from the epicentre (REUTERS/Representational)

According to KSNDMC, the tremors may have been felt within a radius of 20-30 km from the epicentre. However, the seismic intensity was low, and the earthquake was not expected to cause damage to the local community.

The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone II, and KSNDMC said there was no need for panic given the low magnitude and intensity of the earthquake.

This is a developing story.