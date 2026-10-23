Los Angeles, Hollywood star Ryan Gosling won over audiences with his musical performances in "La La Land" and "Barbie", and now he has revived his band Dead Man's Bones, which will release new music on October 27. Ryan Gosling revives band Dead Man's Bones after 17 years, to release new music on Oct 27

The band, comprising Gosling and musician Zach Shields, shared an announcement video on Instagram, featuring a haunting voice reciting a poem about ghosts, shadows and the night before a young girl announces the release date.

The upcoming release will mark the duo's first new music in 17 years, following its self-titled debut album in 2009.

Gosling's partner, actor Eva Mendes, had hinted at the band's return through recent social media posts. In one of the posts, she had written, "Trying to summon new music from Dead Man's Bones".

Following the announcement on Thursday night, she wrote, "He came through on his promise to me."

As a movie star, Gosling has featured in critically acclaimed films and commercial blockbusters such as "The Notebook", "Blue Valentine", "Drive", "The Big Short", "La La Land", "Blade Runner 2049", "Barbie" and most recently "Project Hail Mary".

But music has been an important part of some of his most recognisable screen performances. In Damien Chazelle's 2016 musical "La La Land", he played jazz pianist Sebastian opposite Emma Stone, performing songs including "City of Stars" and "A Lovely Night".

The film earned him a Golden Globe Award for best actor in a musical or comedy.

He returned to the musical spotlight in Greta Gerwig's 2023 blockbuster "Barbie", in which he played Ken and performed the popular song "I'm Just Ken".

The track became one of the film's most talked-about moments and Gosling had performed it live at the Oscars ceremony to a standing ovation in 2024.

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