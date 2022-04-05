Amended liquor law in Bihar throws new posers
Following the passage of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (amendment) Act, 2022, the general administration department of the state government on Saturday issued the gazette notification of the Governor’s order, notifying the list of officials designated as special executive magistrates in districts and subdivisions to deal with liquor-related cases, who would be vested with powers of the 2nd class judicial magistrate by the Patna high court.
However, the HC approval is yet to be received for the new appointees in the light of the amended Act and that has created a piquant situation. On Monday, some of the courts stopped granting custody of offenders to police since the the newly notified magistrates are yet to take charge. These include the court of additional district judge-cum-special court (excise) in Patna.
The government has notified 395 officers for appointment as special executive magistrates across the state in one go. According to the amendment under 2022 Act, the state government in consultation with the Patna high court is required to appoint these executive magistrates, who will enjoy the power of second-class judicial magistrates.
“It is a fact that the court has refused to grant remand, but there is provision for police to grant release on furnishing a bond in cases in which punishment is of less than seven-year imprisonment and the persons concerned would have to join the trial once it begins,” said assistant prosecution officer (APO) Surendra Singh.
Advocate general Lalit Kishore said that till the approval is received from the HC on the names notified, the old system will continue. “The list has been sent to the HC. Once the HC grants approval, the new system will start functioning,” he added.
However, sources in the Patna HC said the list was yet to be received till Monday.
Under the amendment, there is a provision for the first-time offenders to be released by the order of the special magistrate after depositing fine. In case the offender is not able to deposit the fine, he/she will be liable to face one-month simple imprisonment. The bill, however, does not give the accused right to be set free on payment of fine, as the executive magistrate could deny release on the basis of report by the police or excise officer.
The seizure of vehicles, containers or properties in connection with liquor smuggling could also be released on payment of fine prescribed by the state government, failing which the process for their confiscation would be initiated, the Act states. However, the final decision on the release of the seized items will be reserved for the executive magistrate.
The provision in the amended Act in case of a failure of a person to deposit fine will entail him sentence of one month simple imprisonment will take it into a grey area, as a person cannot be convicted or sentenced without trial. “Further, the discretion to release or not to release a person will create a situation of discrimination in the hands of the administration, which will again be prone to be challenged in the court of law,” said former additional solicitor general SD Sanjay.
“The Act has mandated prior consultation before designating the magistrates but the state government appears to have acted in a hurry without consultation with the High Court. It seems in violation of the amended law. It is expected that the clouds of uncertainty will be removed at the earliest,” he said.
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
