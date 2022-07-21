Anant Singh gets 10-yr RI in second case in a month
Anant Singh, who was recently disqualified as the member of legislative assembly (MLA) in Bihar days ago following his conviction and sentencing in a 2019 case relating to recovery of AK-47 assault rifle from his home in his native village, was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in another case of recovery of a bullet-proof jacket and gun ammunition from his official residence in the state capital in 2015.
Emerging from the special MP-MLA court in Patna after the sentencing on Thursday, Singh told reporters, “I will move the Patna High Court and the Supreme Court against the judgment.”
Singh, who is currently lodged in Patna’s Beur Central jail, has won Mokama assembly seat five times — thrice on the symbol of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United, fourth time as an Independent candidate and fifth time in 2020 as a candidate of Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which is now the main opposition party in Bihar.
According to police, the instant case dates back to June 24, 2015, when the then Patna police chief Vikas Vaibhav raided Singh’s official residence and conducted a search for over four hours and recovered six empty magazines of sophisticated Insas rifle, a bullet-proof jacket and some blood-stained clothes. The raid was in connection with a kidnapping and murder case under Barh police station limits. Four youths were kidnapped on June 17, 2015. The next day, the body of one of them, identified as Putush Yadav, was recovered from Singh’s ancestral village.
Singh’s counsel Sunil Kumar said, “This case is political and my client was implicated in a false case.”
Singh enjoys a strong man image and has a long history sheet of crime.
On June 21, the same court had sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2019 case of recovery of AK-47 from his home in his native village in rural Patna.
Phulwarisharif arrests: Hand over cases to ATS, Patna SSP tells police HQ
Patna police chief, senior superintendent of police Manavjit Singh Dhillon, said Thursday that Dhillon has written to Bihar Police headquarters requesting that the cases related to a string of arrests made recently from Phulwarisharif in the state capital be transferred to state's Anti-Terrorism Squad since these have cross-border connections.
Jharkhand braces for drought, minister orders for contingency plan
Jharkhand, which has recorded around 58 per cent deficiency in monsoon rainfall, is headed towards drought, forcing the agriculture department to scout for relief measures for farmers, including implementation of the state crop relief scheme to compensate the possible crop loss. According to weather officials, 12 of the 24 districts in the state have registered deficient rainfall so far while 10 others fall under large deficient category.
Bapat writes to railway minister to speed up Pune Nashik semi high speed railway line
PUNE Pune MP Girish Bapat on Thursday submitted a letter to central railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the Pune-Nashik semi high-speed railway line project, requesting that work on the project be speeded-up and that the required funds for it be allocated. If this project is completed within a given time, it will benefit lakhs of people and save their time.
Organ transplants: Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic awaits DHS nod for new committee
Even after a month of getting an approval to form the organ transplant committee, city-based Ruby Hall Clinic awaits final okay for committee members from the directorate of health services. According to the hospital authorities, many critical patients in need of organ transplants are being transferred to other hospitals. Legal advisor, Manjush Kulkarni, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that the names of the new committee were forwarded to DHS.
NAAC team visits Lucknow University: 12 departments evaluated on day one
LUCKNOW An eight-member peer team constituted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council visited Lucknow University on Thursday and carried out an intensive evaluation of various departments of the university to determine its grade. During its three-day visit, the team will evaluate 49 departments and 17 institutes of the century-old university with affiliations to 542 colleges in five districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri and Sitapur.
