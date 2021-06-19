Antique idols stolen from temple in Patna

Four antique idols of different Hindu gods were stolen from a temple at Gwaltoli under the Agamkuan police station area in Patna City Friday night, triggering protest by some locals on Saturday. The idols were 300-400 years old, police said.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when some devotees reached the temple and found the idols missing.

A group of residents later blocked Old Bypass and disrupted vehicular traffic demanding action against the police officers on night patrolling, whose alleged negligence led to the theft of the idols.

One of the locals said all the stolen idols were estimated to be worth over ₹1 crore in the black market.

Agamkaun police station SHO Abhijeet Kumar said the police swung into action after receiving information about the theft. “Efforts are on to identify the culprits,” he said. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons in this connection.