Assailant accused of firing lynched by locals in Bihar’s Samastipur: Police

A suspected assailant was beaten to death by an enraged mob after he and his accomplices allegedly opened fire on a man and a woman near the Indian Bank on Sub-Divisional Hospital Road in Ganj locality of Dalsingsarai town on Wednesday evening, police said. As the attackers attempted to flee, local residents chased them and caught one of the suspects and thrashed him. (Representative file photo)

The incident occurred around 7pm when motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly fired indiscriminately following an altercation with a local resident, identified as Pappu Paswan. Paswan sustained multiple bullet injuries — one in the chest and several in the back — and was referred to Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

A passerby, Rekha Devi, wife of Ramesh Sah and a resident of Hospital Road, was also hit by a bullet in her arm and is undergoing treatment at the hospital, officials said.

As the attackers attempted to flee, local residents chased them and caught one of the suspects, identified as Sunny Paswan (24). The mob allegedly thrashed him severely before police arrived at the spot.

“Police personnel rescued the injured suspect from the crowd and took him to the sub-divisional hospital. He later died at Sadar hospital during treatment,” said Dalsingsarai SHO Mohd Irshad Alam. The assailants and victims were the residents of the same locality, Loknathpur Ganj.

Following the incident, tension prevailed in the locality and additional police forces were deployed to maintain law and order.

Superintendent of police Arvind Pratap Singh, who visited the spot late at night, said the firing appeared to be linked to an earlier dispute. “Preliminary investigation suggests the incident is related to a previous case between the two sides. There has been litigation in 2025, and one person is already in jail. Prima facie, the confrontation may have arisen over attempts to exert pressure or reach a compromise,” the SP said.

Police recovered four empty cartridges and seized two motorcycles from the scene. A forensic team from Patna has been called to collect scientific evidence.

“We are examining CCTV footage and conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest the remaining accused. Two persons were initially identified, but video evidence indicates that more individuals may have been involved,” Singh added.