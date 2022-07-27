Banks in Bihar meet credit target for last fiscal
Banks in Bihar have achieved 99.59% of their annual credit plan ( ACP) for last fiscal 2021-22 and scored a marked improvement in the credit deposit (CD) ratio that rose to 52.96%, according to data shared at the 81st state level bankers’ committee (SLBC) meeting held in Patna on Wednesday.
Deputy chief minister and finance minister Tarkishore Prasad, rural development minister Shravan Kumar and top state officials, besides representatives from commercial banks, regional rural banks and private banks, attended the meeting.
“The annual credit plan for the last fiscal (2021-22) was ₹1,61,500 crore, against which the credit disbursement was ₹1,60,837 crore.This is 99.59% of the target, which is a big achievement,” the deputy CM said.
The size of ACP has increased from ₹1,10,000 crore in 2017-18 to over ₹2 lakh crore in the current fiscal.
Expressing satisfaction at the improvement in credit-deposit ratio of banks (the amount of money disbursed by banks as loans against deposits), the deputy CM said he had instructed the bankers to take the CD ratio to 75%, which is the national average.
Officials said the state government in past few years has been put pressure on banks , especially commercial banks, to improve the CD ratio by giving more credit to MSME and small enterprises to boost economic activities in the state. In FY 2017-18, the CD ratio was 45.38 %, which has increased to 52.96% in FY 2021-22.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
