Bids invited for development of land near Patna junction

PATNA: The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited bids for leasing out a 7361 square metre plot near the Patna railway station. Officials said 5,514.23 square metres of the plot will be leased for 99 years while an area of 1,846.77 square metres will be earmarked for railway redevelopment works.

“Patna railway station is one of the busiest junctions of the country. The redevelopment work in its vicinity will further boost the local economy and increase the commercial relevance of this area.”

The site falls under the jurisdiction of Patna Municipal Corporation and is to be redeveloped as per the city’s master plan 2031. The reserve price of the land is ₹47 crore.

The developer will be mandated to redevelop 59 units of the railway colony, internal roads, landscaping as well as providing civic amenities along with maintenance for three years.

RLDA is working on 112 railway stations. In the first phase, it has prioritised New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, Cuttack, Lucknow and Puducherry railway station for redevelopment.

