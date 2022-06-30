Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 15 garment shops gutted in Hathua market due to lightning
Bihar: 15 garment shops gutted in Hathua market due to lightning

As soon as the news spread, more than 18 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot around 4 am, but it took several hours to douse the fire
Fire brigade personnel try to douse the fire at Hathua market in Patna on Thursday. (HT Photo/ Santosh Kumar)
Published on Jun 30, 2022 04:15 PM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

At least 15 garment shops were gutted after a major fire broke out on Thursday morning at Hathua, one of the oldest markets in Patna. Property worth crores of rupees were destroyed in the fire, believed to have been caused by lightning.

A shopkeeper at the site said the fire broke out around 3:30am. “The lightning struck a parked motorcycle, which instantly caught fire and spread to nearby shops. The fire engulfed more than 15 shops and all of them were almost completely destroyed,” the shopkeeper said.

Also Read:Flood alert sounded in 3 Bihar districts amid heavy rain

“Locals informed the fire department and they reached the spot immediately. The fire was so horrific that it took a lot of effort by the personnel to control it,” Rajiv Ranjan, the DIG of the fire department, said.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

  • A hoax call about a bomb on the plane triggered scare at the Amritsar airport as Singapore-bound flight was delayed by three hours. (Shutterstock)

    Hoax bomb call creates scare at Amritsar airport, Singapore-bound flight delayed by 3 hours

    The Amritsar-Singapore flight was delayed for around three hours on Thursday as panic gripped the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here after a hoax call about a bomb on the plane. The Central Industrial Security Force and airport authority officials swung into action. The passengers were told to deboard while their luggage was thoroughly checked. The officials, however, could not find anything. “It was a hoax call,” said airport director VK Seth.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had strongly opposed the proposal brought during the Congress regime to set up textile industry in Mattewara forest, said Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday. (HT File)

    Youth Congress hits out at CM for his flip-flop on textile park in Mattewara

    Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon on Thursday hit out at chief minister Bhagwant Mann for changing his stance on the proposed textile park in Mattewara forest in Ludhiana. “Did the Punjabis choose Bhagwant Mann for this change of stance?” he asked. The Congress leader said that environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal, who is a Rajya Sabha member from the Aam Aadmi Party, has also remained silent on the issue.

  • The 30-year-old man who killed an elderly woman was arrested in Amritsar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    Amritsar: 30-year-old man held for killing elderly woman after looting her jewellery

    Over two weeks after a 65-year-old woman was found dead in The victim Kamini's' house in Gwal Mandi area on Ram Tirath Road of Amritsar, a 30-year-old man was arrested for murder on Thursday. The accused Deepak alias Kaka, who lives in the same locality, had allegedly committed the crime to loot her jewellery. On June 12, neighbours got suspicious as she had not opened her shop, and went to her house to check up on her.

  • The ‘top achiever’ position is quite a jump for Punjab which had lagged behind at number 19 in the BRAP 2019 rankings. The state’s previous best ranking was in 2016-17 when it was at number 12 and then slid to number 20 in 2017-18. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    BRAP 2020 report: Punjab among top 7 states in ease of doing business

    Punjab has jumped several notches to figure among the 'top achievers' as per the latest Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP) report, representing the performance of states and union territories in ease of doing business. Punjab has been listed among top seven best performers along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, according to the BRAP 2020 report released by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

  • Vicky Middukhera was murdered in Sector 71 Mohali on August 7 last year. Moose Wala’s manager, Shaganpreet Singh had moved anticipatory bail plea in this matter. (HT FIle)

    Plea from Moose Wala’s manager: High court seeks status report on Middukhera murder case

    Quicked is empty for story with id 101656618510215

