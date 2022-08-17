Bihar: One kanwariya dies, 25 others injured after bus hits divider near Purnia
One kanwariya died while 25 others were injured, eight of them seriously, when a bus bound to Kishanganj from Deoghar hit the divider on NH-31 near Kajra bridge under Dagarua police station about 15km from Purnia district headquarters on Wednesday morning.
Those who sustained minor injuries were admitted at Dagarua primary health centre while those with major ones are undergoing treatment at Purnia government medical college and hospital.
Station house officer (SHO), Dagarua Ramchandra Mandal along with police forces rushed to the spot soon after they received information and took the injured to the Dagarua PHC. He said some of the kanwariyas received major injuries and they were sent to government medical college and hospital Purnia. He claimed the accident took place due to the negligence of the bus driver.
Also Read: How Uttarakhand is gearing up for Kanwar Yatra; 40 million devotees expected
The doctor at Dagarua PHC said 27 persons were admitted and 8 of them were rushed to Purnia government medical college and hospital as they have received serious injuries.
An injured, identified as Ghan Shyam Pandit, said they were returning from Deoghar and were on their way to Chhatarghat in Kishanganj. He alleged that the driver had fallen asleep and the bus dashed against the divider. He said there were 40 pilgrims including 15 women in the bus.
Meanwhile, the bus has been seized and further action is being taken against the driver who is also injured and undergoing treatment at Dagarua PHC.
-
At Delhi’s IGI airport, pick-up vehicles now to head to multi-level car parking
The Delhi International Airport Limited, the operator at the Indira Gandhi International airport, on Wednesday announced that all private and commercial vehicles that pick passengers from Terminal 3 can now do the same through levels 1 and 2 of the multi-level car parking (MLCP) area. The move is aimed at decongesting Lane 3 and the forecourt area outside the terminal, officials said. After this, applicable parking charges will apply.
-
Gehlot faces criticism from section of Congress leaders over Dalit boy’s death
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has faced criticism from a section of his party leaders over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit student in Jalore apart from opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. The boy died after a teacher allegedly thrashed him for drinking water from a pot meant for upper caste students and teachers. Congress lawmaker Panachand Meghwal sent his resignation to Gehlot on Monday citing rising cases of atrocities against Dalits.
-
Five of a family killed in road accident near Pune
Five members of a family were killed and one was seriously injured in a road accident near Ranjangaon MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) on Pune- Ahmednagar highway near Karegaon, officials said. Police officials said that the accident took place after a container coming from the wrong side rammed into a car, at 1:30 am on Wednesday. All these are residents of Avane Budruk village in Ahmednagar district. Ranjangoan MIDC police are investigating the case.
-
Bengaluru crime watch: Gambling ring busted; 13 caught, over ₹1 lakh seized
Bengaluru City Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested as many 13 persons in connection with an illegal gambling ring and seized over Rs 1 lakh from them. The incident occurred within the Kodigehalli police station limits. The identities of the accused have not been revealed but CCB officials said the accused were running 'andar bahar' games in the gambling den. Andhar Bahar is a game of chance played with a standard deck of cards.
-
Karnataka Cong requests officials to remove Savarkar's posters in Udupi
The Congress party in Udupi district requested the police and district administration to remove Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's posters installed on the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations. Their move comes after Karnataka Police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan's banners at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost.
