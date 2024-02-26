Nine people, including eight members of a dance and music group, were killed after a heavy container vehicle crushed an SUV on GT Road (NH-19) near Devkali village under Mohania police station limits of Kaimur district on Sunday night. Bihar: 9 dead in multiple collisions on national highway

The eight dancers and musicians of Buxar-based Bhojpuri singer Chhotu Pandey’s group were going for a performance at a village near Durgawati, the police said.

As their SUV reached Devkali village on the national highway, a bike suddenly swerved in from a blind turning. The SUV driver took evasive actions, but lost control over the vehicle and jumped on to the opposite lane of the NH, coming in the way of the container vehicle. The driver, all seven passengers in the SUV, and the biker were killed on the spot.

District magistrate Sawan Kumar and SP Lalit Mohan Sharma rushed to the place with a medical team. The police and the NHAI rescue team dragged the mutilated bodies out of the badly mangled SUV.

The deceased were identified as Simran Shrivastava (25) of Kanpur, Anchal Tiwary (23) of Mumbai, Satya Prakash Mishra Bairagi (40), Chhotu Pandey (35), Bagish Pandey (17), Annu Pandey (16), Shashi Pandey (45), Prakash Rai (32) of different villages in Buxar district and biker Dadhibal Singh (60) of Devkali in Kaimur.

The bodies were sent to Bhabua district hospital for postmortem examination, Mohania SHO Awadhesh Kumar said.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the mishap.