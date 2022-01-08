Bihar allies BJP, VIP in shadow boxing ahead of UP polls

The Mukesh Sahni-led Vikashsheel Insaan Party’s plan to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls has not gone down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has reportedly started talking tough with its ally in Bihar, people familiar with the matter said.

In 2020, the VIP, which fought Bihar assembly polls as part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), had won four seats, of which Bochacha fell vacant in December last year with the death of Musafir Paswan, the party MLA. The by-poll for the seat is due in coming months.

Sahni, 40, himself lost his maiden election, but was made fisheries and animal husbandry minister in the Nitish Kumar government and later elected to the Legislative Council in a by-election in January 2021 for a truncated term of less than two years, which ends in July this year.

Reliable sources in the NDA said Sahni was recently told by BJP brass he should not expect support for a second term in Legislative Council if he decides to press ahead with plans to contest UP polls. It was also conveyed to him that BJP may stake claim on Bochacha seat if he doesn’t fall in line.

Sahni, a former set designer in Bollywood, though, said he had not received any such message. “I am firm on contesting UP polls. If BJP does not give me a second term as MLC, it would be a betrayal of its own promise made to me when I had come to NDA before 2020 assembly polls. I am not bothered at all,” he told HT on phone.

State BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said, “We have cordial relations with all our allies. I have no further comment to make.” He said such matters are dealt by the central leadership.

Sahni, who calls himself “son of Mallah (fishermen community), has been trying to rally Nishads and Mallahs in eastern UP on the demand for including the community in scheduled castes instead of OBCs. BJP fears this could damage its prospects in UP polls, for which it has already made a tie-up with NISAD party chief Sanjay Nishad.

“Our party is no mood to give him any seat in UP. Of course, there is a looming threat that Sahni could upset poll arithmetic of many parties, including of BJP, if he fields candidates in UP,” said a senior BJP leader, wishing not to be named. He said the BJP leadership is also not intimidated with Sahni’s recent statements hinting at leaving NDA and align with RJD-led opposition alliance since his three MLAs were not in mood to leave go along.

Sahini, however, sounded defiant. “ Even if my own people back-stab me, I have no problem. The 2024 parliamentary election is not too far. Many MLAs are eager to contest. Switching sides will hurt them. Besides, one should remember LJP too suffered a split, but it has not affected Jamui MP Chirag Paswan or his stature,” he said.

The VIP chief, however, said he was ready to support BJP in UP polls if it makes a commitment in coming days that it would give reservation to Nishads in scheduled caste class.

“In Bengal, Nishads are categorised as SCs. But in Bihar, Jharkhand and UP, they are in OBCs. It just requires a modification in a notification to include them in scheduled caste class in UP,” he said, adding that he was getting offers from some big parties in UP to strike an alliance.

“I have not made up my mind so far. But I have plans to field candidates in 165 seats and that could damage the BJP,” he said.

