Bihar: Armed robbers loot over 90 lakh from Araria bank in broad daylight

Six armed criminals stormed an Axis Bank branch at ADB Chowk in Bihar’s Araria district and looted over ₹90 lakh in cash around 11.45am on Tuesday, overpowering customers and staff after firing shots in the air. Representational image.

The robbers locked the people in a room, looted the cash and escaped within 10 minutes on two bikes.

Superintendent of police Ashok Kumar Singh rushed to the spot and rescued the people who were trapped.

“We have started scrutinising the CCTV footage to identify the criminals. The police don’t have any idea about the looted amount,” the SP said, adding that borders have been sealed to nab the culprits.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ram Pukar Singh interrogated bank officials and customers, while a police team has started conducting raids.

“The SP is leading the team. The looted amount may increase as bank officials are still tallying the cash,” police sources said.

Two years ago, criminals had looted ₹37 lakh from a Bank of India branch in Araria.