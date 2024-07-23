Bihar assembly passes three amendment Bills amid Opposition walkout

The Bihar assembly on Tuesday passed three bills through voice vote after the opposition staged a walkout despite moving amendments, leaving no room for a political debate. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with deputy CM Samrat Choudhary at the state legislative assembly in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

The ruling dispensation moved the Bihar state university service commission (amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to bring recruitment of teachers under all state-run higher education institutions under the Bihar state university service commission, which was revived in 2017 through an Act.

“At present, the commission conducts appointments of universities and the constituent colleges under it. The new bill empowers the commission to carry out all kinds of teachers’ recruitment in higher education institutions run by the Bihar government,” Bihar education minister Sunil Kumar said.

The second proposal was for the Bihar school examination board (amendment) Bill, 2024, which was necessitated by the state government’s decision to abolish intermediate education in colleges.

The Bihar government had in February issued a resolution to end intermediate education in all three streams of Arts, Science and Commerce in colleges under different state universities and run it exclusively in higher secondary schools from the new session starting April 1, 2024. The resolution was also notified by the gazette.

The government had in 2007 taken a policy decision to phase out intermediate education from colleges to conform to the 1986 National Education Policy of 10+2+3 format and introduced the CBSE format in higher secondary from the 2007-09 session. It was in 2007 that Patna University became the first varsity in the state to delink intermediate from its degree colleges. The process was to be continued for other universities, but it took another 17 years to implement the policy.

“This bill has been brought to incorporate the changes in the affiliation provisions and integrate digital examination system using the latest technology,” the education minister said.

The Bihar municipality (amendment) Bill, 2024 is aimed at limiting the powers of ward councillors.

“There have been instances when no-confidence motions were frequently moved against the mayor and deputy mayor after two years and later one year, impacting the functioning of municipalities. This leads to factionalism and undue pressure. Therefore, the provisions concerning no-confidence motion are being removed,” road construction minister Nitin Nabin said.