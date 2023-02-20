Bihar BJP MLA gets threat call for trying to help local businessman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and woman legislator from Bihar’s Narkatiaganj Rashmi Verma on Friday said she received multiple calls from an alleged criminal who told her not to side with the local businessmen and threatened to kill her.

On February 11, Kishan Kumar, a local shopkeeper, was shot at by alleged criminals for refusing to pay a ransom of ₹20 lakh. Kumar is currently recovering at a hospital.

Police said the call was made from a cellphone, and the caller identified himself as one Shaukat Abbas Sheikh, who allegedly told Verma that she was under his scanner.

“Now I have turned my eye on Champaran. We are keeping a tab on what you are doing and where you are going,” the caller told Verma, police said.

Friday’s call was the latest preceded by two similar calls made after the MLA called on Kumar, police said. The matter was later taken up by the MLA with the deputy inspector general of police and the superintendent of police (SP).

Verma, when contacted, said she received three calls from the man who threatened her with dire consequences. “Going by the voice, this is the same person who called Kishan Kumar after he was shot,” said Verma, adding she would soon meet Bettiah SP Upendra Nath Verma to apprise him about the matter.

In the past few months, Narkatiaganj has witnessed five cases of crime against businessmen.

On December 2 last year, a property dealer was shot dead allegedly by armed assailants at Narkatiaganj. Firdaus, the main shooter, surrendered in Lucknow in another case. Two accused in the case are still at large.

In November last year, criminals allegedly opened fire at the house of Dr Amanullah, a resident of Shivganj Mohalla of the city demanding extortion of ₹25 lakh.