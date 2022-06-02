Bihar Cabinet gives nod to caste census; Feb 2023 is deadline
A day after an all-party meeting in Bihar decided on a “caste census” of its population in a timebound manner, the state cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to the proposal and decided to hold the exercise from its own resources.
“The state government will spend ₹500 crore from its Contingency Fund,” chief secretary Amir Subhani told reporters after the cabinet meeting. The general administration department (GAD) of the state government will be the nodal agency at the state level while district magistrates have been made nodal officers at district level, he said.
Subhani said the census work would be completed by February 2023. Asked when the actual enumeration work would start, he said, “The ground work will start immediately while the enumeration process will start within two-three months or even sooner than that.”
The chief secretary said related training programmes would start immediately. “The DMs can take the services of employees working in different departments at village, panchayat and the district level for the purpose of census,” said Subhani.
Earlier, on Wednesday, an all-party meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish had decided to conduct a caste census in Bihar.
While Bihar assembly has passed two unanimous resolutions in the past favouring caste census, the Centre had last year ruled out any such exercise at the national level.
The last caste-wise enumeration was conducted in India in 1931, during the British rule.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics