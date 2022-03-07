Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries demands better civic amenities in Patna

PATNA: The Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries members have requested the government to develop better civic amenities in the state capital, Patna, to improve quality of life in the city.

The Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries members had an interactive meeting with the district administration and police officials in the state capital late Saturday evening.

In a memorandum submitted to the district administration, the members stressed on the need of better parking facilities and traffic regulation system in the city, big market complexes like Mauryalok Complex, better basic facilities for the traders and buyers, and the development of Ghats of the Ganga River.

They also requested to have a safe and secure environment for the traders, better law and order system for smooth business activities and arms licenses for the traders for their self defence.

“These are some of the basic things that the state capital needs to have for a quality life,” PK Agrawal, the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries chairman, said.

Parking has become a big issue here and is causing lots of inconveniences. Also, traffic jams have become a regular phenomenon in the city and a big portion of the working day is wasted because of being stuck in traffic jams, he added.

Mukesh Jain, vice chairman of the Bihar Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that the market complexes in the city too have poor basic amenities. “These are the places where thousands of traders spend maximum hours of the working day and the flow of visitors too is very high at these places. “But public washrooms and drinking water facilities are very poor,” he said.

“The government must allow us to have arms for our self defence. There have been several incidents of loot and dacoity at many shops in the city in broad daylight and while the criminals were equipped with arms and weapons, traders had nothing for their self defence,” he added.

MS Dhillon, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Patna, said the government has initiated steps to stop crimes in the city.

“Altogether 394 close circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed at different spots in the city to keep track over the activities in the city,” he said. But traders too must get installed the CCTV cameras in front of their shops and market companies, he added. “Not just that, traders also need to get done thorough verification before employing a person,” he said.

Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, district magistrate (DM), Patna said that efforts have also been initiated to improve the traffic system in the city. “At the busy Bailey Road in the state capital, under pass or foot over bridge might be planned,” he said. Besides, any encroachments over the road, must be cleared, he added.

