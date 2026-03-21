Bihar CM Nitish marks Eid at khanqahs; son Nishant joins public namaz in Patna

Carrying forward a tradition followed by his father, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant on Saturday visited the historical Gandhi Maidan here to join thousands of people in offering namaz on the occasion of Eid. Patna: JDU leader Nishant Kumar, right, greets a child during celebrations on the occassion of Eid Al-Fitr, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar, Saturday, March 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_21_2026_000027B) (PTI) Kumar, who is likely to step down soon following election to the Rajya Sabha, did not turn up at the Gandhi Maidan, where the namaz was offered by people braving the morning drizzle, visited many 'khanqahs', Sufi monasteries, in the city to exchange Eid greetings with community leaders and partake of delicacies prepared on the festive occasion.

Patna, Mar 19 (ANI): Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, along with JDU leader Nishant Kumar, during an Iftar party, in Patna on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Pappi Sharma)

At Gandhi Maidan, the 'namazis' gave a warm welcome to Nishant, a 44-year-old recluse who agreed to enter politics recently and joined the JD(U), headed by his father, a fortnight ago. A man of few words, Nishant, when approached by reporters at Gandhi Maidan, said, "I extend heartiest Eid greetings to the people of Bihar and the entire country on behalf of honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. May Allah bestow his benediction (barkat) upon us".

Patna, Mar 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his son Nishant Kumar attend the Daawat-iftar organised at Nek Samvad Bhawan, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Rahul Sharma)