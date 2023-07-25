Bihar governor Rajendra V Arlekar to host dinner for Bihar MPs in Delhi on July 27

PATNA: Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will host a dinner in New Delhi for all Bihar parliamentarians on July 27, people familiar with the matter said. Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with chief minister Nitish Kumar at an event (ANI File Photo)

The dinner is being organised in New Delhi in view of the ongoing Parliament session which will continue till August 11.

Resident commissioner of Bihar Bhawan in Delhi, Kundan Kumar, has been asked by Raj Bhavan to facilitate the dinner. “It will be held at Hotel Ashoka’s restaurant. We are making the arrangements, as desired,” Kumar said.

In his invite, governor Arlekar stressed that he hadn’t yet met all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the state. Arlekar, who took oath as governor on February 14 earlier this year, has met all legislators in the state.

“Since taking over as governor in February, I have not been able to meet you all personally. I have organised a meeting to discuss issues of public interest with you all at Hotel Ashoka, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi on July 27, as the Parliament session is on. It will be followed by dinner,” said his letter to the MPs. Bihar sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha and 16 members in the Rajya Sabha

JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu said that he has received the invitation, as have other MPs. “The governor has invited us for for dinner as he has not been able to meet us. I will go. It is just for meeting.”

Former BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that it was a good initiative.

“I am looking forward to it. He is the first governor who has met all Bihar legislators, inviting them to Raj Bjawan during the Budget session of the Bihar Legislature and receiving them individually. It went on for 10 days and he met all legislators. Now he has decided to meet all MPs and it is a welcome thing,” he added.

Arlekar also has been meeting heads of central government institutions in the state and has revived the practice of attending the senate meetings of state universities in his capacity as chancellor.

