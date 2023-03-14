Bihar govt issues advisory on H3N2 influenza; AIIMS Patna says it’s ready

The Bihar government on Monday issued an advisory to all state health facilities to send random samples of patients with severe acute respiratory illnesses to ICMR’s Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS) in Patna, for confirmation test of the H3N2 influenza A virus. A health worker collects blood samples from a person for check-up as precaution against the H3N2 virus. (AFP Photo)

The development has come against the backdrop of the first known case in the state reported from Patna on Saturday, officials familiar with the development said.

The woman who tested positive for H3N2 virus at RMRIMS has since recovered.

According to the health advisory, all district and medical college hospitals must keep tabs on high-risk group patients, including those suffering from asthma, lung infection, the elderly, children and pregnant women, patients coming to outdoor and indoor patient departments with influenza-like illnesses, Patna civil surgeon Dr Shrawan Kumar said.

Health facilities have also been asked to keep beds ready that were originally set aside for Covid-19 patients in isolation wards and intensive care units, Kumar said.

AIIMS Patna said it was prepared to tackle the influenza and has the facility for laboratory testing of the H3N2 flu.

“If need arises, we can create a 30-bed isolation ward within an hour. All required medicines, consumables, including laboratory testing kits and expertise are available at AIIMS Patna,” executive director Dr GK Pal said.

“Though no case of H3N2 influenza has been officially documented till date at AIIMS, we are fully equipped to handle such cases,” the doctor added.

