The Bihar government plans to provide over 150,000 government jobs and employment to people, Additional Chief Secretary (General Administration Department) B Rajendra said on Monday. He said this during a media interaction about government jobs rolled out by the Nitish Kumar-led government in recent years. Bihar govt plans to provide 150,000 jobs, employment in 2026: Official

He said that a total of 984,000 people have been employed in the government sector from April 1, 2020 to February 6, 2026. Those were 795,000 on a regular basis, 117,000 contractual and 70,525 got employment through outsourcing. “Requisition for 150,000 jobs and employment for year 2025-26 has been sent to different commissions and boards, in which further action is being taken,” said Rajendra, adding that recruitment process is underway.

As promised during the assembly polls, the Bihar government has set a target for providing 10 million jobs and employment in the next five years. In this regard, the government has also claimed to have prepared a master plan to generate and hand out jobs in various sectors. A few days ago, a roster for the recruitment of 44,000 teachers was handed over to the education department. The recruitment will be completed through BPSC.

During the media briefing, the ACS informed that the GAD received International Standard Quality Certificate for three years. The GAD is the first department to get this certificate. This certificate recognises the department’s quality, functioning, service delivery and grievance redressal system.

The GAD also informed that the CM’s fellowship scheme has been approved. Under this, 121 experts will be selected and given the opportunity to work in different offices of the state government. An MoU has been signed between the Bihar Administrative Reforms Mission Society and IIM Bodh Gaya for this scheme.

Rajendra said that under the Rights to Public Services Act, 153 types of services from 14 departments are being provided to the people like caste, income, residential certificates, issuance of new ration cards, labour accident compensation grants, issuance of driving licenses, social security pensions and empowering girls.

Under this, more than 51.13 crore applications have been disposed of in the state. More than 64 services will be provided to the citizens through Rights to services established in Panchayat buildings from July 2025. As a result, citizens no longer need to travel to the block, sub-division, or district headquarters to avail these services.

The ACS said the Right to Public Grievance Redressal Act 2015 is applicable in the state to resolve the complaints. Under this, transparent complaints in services and schemes have been ensured. Under the Act, 1.857 million complaints have been resolved since January 22, 2016. Talks about the Human Resource Management System (HRMS), the ACS stated that complete digitisation of human resource administration has been carried out under this system. So far, 272,000 service records have been digitized, over 12.3 million pages have been scanned and service and payroll management for around 8 lakh employees across 48 departments is being carried out.

Statistics of questions and complaints received on the central helpline toll-free number 14,403 (Jigyasa) and Samadhan Call Center toll-free number 1800-345-6284. Till now, information has been provided to more than 792,000 citizens on Jigyasa. Apart from this, 1.235 million citizens registered complaints on Samadhan, which were resolved.