Bihar: IAF chopper on flood relief work makes emergency landing in flooded area

An advanced light helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF), deployed for flood relief operation in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district, made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area after developing a major technical snag at Nayagaon village under Aurai block in Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday. Locals assist in rescue operation after the IAF chopper made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area after developing a snag in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The IAF has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the incident even though there was no loss of life or property.

According to an eyewitness, the chopper’s glass panes were cracked, and the blades and other parts were damaged, making it very evident that the pilot had no other option but to land the “wobbling aircraft” at the nearest point, even in water.

“There were four people, including the pilot and co-pilot, in the chopper. All are safe, though one of the blades of the chopper had been damaged,” eyewitnesses said.

The locals rushed boats to the site and rescued the personnel before loading the relief material from the chopper.

According to an IAF official in New Delhi, the pilot made a precautionary landing in an inundated area due to technical issues. The IAF will check the helicopter and then take it back to its base.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are at the spot, and Muzaffarpur district magistrate (DM) Subrato Sen said all the crew members of the chopper were sent to SK Memorial College and Hospital. “The helicopter could have crashed, but the pilot was able to bring it down despite problems,” he added.

The IAF helicopter had taken off from Sitamarhi with flood relief materials. The DM has instructed the SHO of Aurai police station to provide security to the chopper.