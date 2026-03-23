Bihar inter results 2025: Girls outperfom boys; overall success rate at 85.19%

Girls outperformed boys in the Bihar intermediate examination results announced by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Monday, with 19 girls securing the top five ranks, across science, arts and commerce streams, out of 26 students. "Students doing homework and preparing exam at university, closeup of young man writing in college library" (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The overall pass percentage stood at 85.19%, with girls recording a higher success rate of 86.23% compared to 84.09% for boys.

In science, Samastipur’s Aditya Prakash Aman topped with 96.20% marks. He had earlier studied at Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya till Class 10 before pursuing his intermediate from Upgraded Secondary School, Pandh in Dalsinghsarai. However, four of the six students in the top five were girls, with Sakshi Kumari from Sitamarhi and Sapna Kumari from Nawada securing the second and third positions, respectively.

Girls also dominated the arts and commerce streams, securing the top ranks in both categories. In arts, Nishi Kumari from Gaya topped with 95.80%, while Siddhi Shikha from Sitamarhi, Chandradeep Kumar from Lakhisarai and Md Lucky Ansari from Purnea, all with 95.60%, jointly held the second position. A total of 13 students featured in the top five ranks in the arts stream.

In commerce, Aditi Kumari (96%), Mahi Kumari (95.20%) and Nishika Shree (95%), all from Patna, secured the first, second and third positions, respectively. Among the seven students in the top five, six were girls and five were from Patna.

For the second consecutive year, no student from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), a flagship residential school project launched in 2010 under chief minister Nitish Kumar, featured among the toppers in any of the three streams.

The top positions, which carry significant awards, were largely secured by students, especially girls, from lesser-known government schools in rural areas. This trend reflects both the growing aspirations among students and the impact of government support for girls’ education.

Education minister Sunil Kumar said the strong performance by girls was a reflection of the government’s sustained focus on women’s empowerment and the education sector since 2005. He also congratulated the BSEB for releasing the results early, noting that it would benefit students.

Board chairman Anand Kishor highlighted that Bihar Board has now published results earlier than other boards for the eighth consecutive year.

In contrast, national boards such as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) conduct examinations till mid-April, with results typically declared in May.

While the early declaration of results by the Bihar Board gives students a head start, they may still have to wait for admissions to reputed institutions, most of which follow national board schedules. Many state boards also release their results in May.