Bihar IPS officer Shivdeep Lande resigns from service; 2nd officer in 2 months

PURNEA: A senior Bihar police officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande on Thursday announced that he has resigned from service, the second Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the state to opt for voluntary retirement in two months. Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande said he decided to resign after discussing the move with his wife and mother (Facebook/shivdeeplandeofficial)

Lande, a 2006 batch IPS officer, announced on Facebook that he had resigned on Thursday but underlined that he would continue to stay in Bihar and work in the state. The officer did not clarify his plans after the formalities of his exit were completed.

“I have served in Bihar for 18 years and to me, Bihar is like my family and more. If I have made a mistake during my stint, I would seek forgiveness from the people of Bihar. Today I have resigned from IPS but I will be in Bihar and continue to serve Bihar,” he said in a post.

Lande, who is currently inspector general of police (Purnea range), was from Maharashtra and was allotted the Bihar cadre nearly two decades ago.

In August, a 2019-batch IPS officer Kamya Mishra put in her papers. She was superintendent of police (SP) in rural Darbhanga.

Like Mishra, Lande has cited personal reasons in his resignation letter. But a senior police officer said Lande, who never made any compromises, had been unhappy with the functioning of the police administration in Bihar, particularly after he returned after serving for five years in Mumbai.

Lande was the district police chief of several districts such as Munger and Araria apart from a stint as Patna’s City SP before going on a five-year deputation to Maharashtra where he served as deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Mumbai’s anti-narcotics cell. He returned to Bihar in 2022 and joined as deputy inspector general (DIG) of Kosi range. Later he was promoted to IG in Tirhut range and on September 6, he was transferred to Purnea as IG Purnea range.