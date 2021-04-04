Bihar Judicial Services exam postponed

The Bihar Judicial Services (BJS) examination which were to be held from April 8 to 13 by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) have been postponed after requests from students seeking cancellation due to increasing Covid cases.

As the corona cases reported increase in Patna, aspirants had made several groups on multiple social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter to launch a drive for cancellation of the examination.

Aspirants had tagged governor Phagu Chauhan, chief minister Nitsh Kumar, health minister Mangal Pandey, BPSC chairman R K Mahajan, HRD principal secretary Sanjay Kumar and other officials on social media platforms and demanded to postpone the BJS mains exam in the wake of Covid-19 cases in Patna.

An aspirant K P Singh had tweeted while tagging the chief minister, “Please don’t be the reason of our death, save us from corona and cancel the exams.”

Another candidate Ajay Trivedi said, “BPSC’s stubborn attitude will make us fall prey to Covid. Keeping in consideration the increase in cases, the commission should delay the examination for now.”

Yet another aspirant, Kumar Gaurav had tweeted, while requesting the CM “Please sir consider our request to postpone the Bihar judiciary mains.”

“The BJS exam takes place in two shifts which is almost six hours a day. We have to be outside from morning to evening in a situation when Covid cases are rising rapidly. It is not safe to travel to Patna and staying here in a hotel for the exam duration and eat outside food,” said aspirant Ashish Sharma. Following the flood of requests, the BPSC official site uploaded the update regarding cancellation of the exam.

Some students, however, expressed unhappiness after the exams were postponed, citing wastage of time.