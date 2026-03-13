Patna, Long queues were witnessed outside LPG distribution centres across Bihar despite the district administrations claiming there was no shortage of the domestic gas cylinders. Bihar: Long queues outside LPG distribution centres despite official claim of 'no shortage'

People turned up in large numbers at distribution agencies in Patna, Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Katihar and other districts.

Speaking to reporters here, Patna District Magistrate Thiyagarajan SM said, "There is no short supply of LPG cylinders in the district. People should avoid panic buying and remain calm because the situation is normal."

He urged people to remain patient and rely on official information provided by the district administration rather than being "misled" by rumours.

"Today, I held a meeting with area officers from IOCL, BPCL, HPCL and GAIL, who assured me that there was no shortage of domestic LPG supply," the DM added.

Thiyagarajan said the district administration has prioritised supply to commercial units, hospitals and educational institutions, alongside rationing LPG cylinders to hostels.

He said refill bookings are allowed after a gap of 25 days in urban areas, while in rural areas, from Saturday, the gap will be fixed at 45 days.

The DM asserted that adequate arrangements are being made to prevent black marketing and manage crowds.

"In Patna district, there are 138 gas agencies, and magistrates have been deployed at all locations. Arrangements for police patrolling have also been made. In case of excess crowding, senior officers immediately reach the spot," he said.

Thiyagarajan said black marketing and overpriced selling will "not be tolerated" at any cost.

"Under no circumstances should a domestic cylinder be sold above the prescribed rate. Anyone doing so will face legal action. Hoarding is strictly prohibited under the ESMA Act, and diversion of domestic supply for commercial purposes is a legal offence," he said.

Twenty-eight raid teams have been formed, and FIRs against wrongdoers have been lodged in Phulwari Sharif, Danapur and Bakhtiyarpur thus far.

Bhagalpur DM Nawal Kishor Choudhary also asserted that there was no shortage of LPG cylinders in the district.

"I appeal to the people not to believe in rumours of short supply. The district administration is fully alert to ensure that domestic LPG cylinders are not diverted for commercial use, and black marketing is checked," he said.

Katihar DM Ashutosh Dwivedi urged people not to panic as there is "adequate availability" of LPG cylinders in the district.

"As per the data we have, there is an adequate supply of LPG cylinders. We are ready to tackle any kind of situation. All the sub-divisional officers in the district have been instructed to identify incidents of black marketing and hoarding, and take strict action against wrongdoers," he said.

He said 16 raids team have been constituted inside the district to check black marketing.

