Bihar: LPG cylinder blast kills couple, infant in Darbhanga; four injured

A suspected LPG leak triggered a fire and cylinder explosion that killed a young couple and their three-month-old son in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Sunday evening, officials said. For representational purposes only. (Reuters File)

The incident took place in the Sundarpur locality where a fire broke out in the kitchen on the top floor of a three-storey house owned by one Bechan Das.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Kumar (24), his wife Mishu Kumari (22), and their infant son. According to initial reports, Mishu Kumari had lit the cooking gas when the fire suddenly erupted, possibly due to a gas leak. Before family members could bring the situation under control, the LPG cylinder exploded.

“The fire spread rapidly, leaving little time for escape. The couple and the child died on the spot,” a local resident said.

At least four others sustained burn injuries in the incident, including fire brigade personnel Chandrakishore Paswan, who was part of the team that rushed to the spot. The other injured have been identified as Bechan Das (53), father of the deceased; Gautam Kumar (28), his brother; and neighbour Aditya Thakur (22), whose condition is reported to be critical.

All the injured have been admitted to a private hospital, officials said.

Fire tenders reached the scene soon after receiving information, and it took nearly an hour for three fire engines to bring the blaze under control.

Officials said the fire officer sustained burn injuries while attempting to douse the flames and rescue those trapped inside.

District disaster management officer Saleem Akhtar confirmed that three people had died in the incident and said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Station house officer of University police station Sudhir Kumar said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.