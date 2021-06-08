Bihar madrasa’s roof collapses in a mysterious explosion, probe ordered

The roof of a madrasa in Bihar’s Banka district collapsed on Tuesday morning following a mysterious explosion which also damaged nearby buildings but didn’t cause any deaths. No arrests have been made yet but a probe has been ordered into the incident, which has triggered tension in the locality.

The explosion is suspected to have taken place at 8 am inside a room in the Navtolia madrasa building under the Town police station area. Police said their first impressions suggested it could have been caused by gelatine- an explosive combination of chemicals.

More than ten persons were present in the madrasa at the time of the explosion, which, according to police, likely took place in a room locked for several days and was heard far and wide. Police say the explosion originated on the ground floor and cracked the madrasa walls and roof, which collapsed moments later. The resultant shock waves also broke several glass windows in the neighbourhood.

Besides the Banka police, a bomb squad, a dog squad and anti-terrorism squads (ATS) visited the spot. Cops said they have not ruled out any theory including suggestions that it could have originated outside the madrasa or could have been caused by an LPG cylinder; apart from the one which suggested it was caused by possible explosive substances stored in the locked room.

Banka police chief (SP) Arvind Kumar Gupta said a forensic team has picked up samples from the site and will soon provide its preliminary opinion. “We are waiting,” said Gupta, while visiting the site.

A case of criminal conspiracy, negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance was registered against unknown persons under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Section-5 of the Explosive Act. Bihar home department has ordered an intensive probe into the incident.