Bihar: Man allegedly inserts stick inside woman’s eyes; reason unknown
A 45-year-old woman is struggling to regain her eyesight after a man allegedly inserted a stick into her eyes late on Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported from Dakla English village in Katihar district of Bihar.
A police team led by Manihari sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar swung into action and arrested the accused on Wednesday afternoon.
“We have arrested the accused Md Shamim and police are interrogating him,” SDPO said.
“Further investigation is underway to find out the reasons behind the incident. We are yet to ascertain if it was a case of rape or not,” he said.
The woman was sleeping with her 8-year-old daughter in her house. Four days ago, her husband went to Delhi where he works as a migrant worker.
“The man knocked at the door and when my mother opened it, he dragged her to a jute field where he tied her with a rope and reportedly inserted a stick into her eyes which caused profuse bleeding,” the victim’s daughter told police.
The accused escaped from the spot after committing the crime.
Soon after, the relatives of the woman took her to Amdabad primary health centre (PHC) for treatment. After preliminary treatment, the doctor there referred her to Katihar district hospital.
Given her critical condition, the doctors in the district hospital further referred her to Katihar medical college and hospital (KMCH).
“At this stage, we are not sure whether her vision will return or not,” the doctor treating her at KMCH said, on condition of anonymity.
The woman lives at the Mahananda embankment with her minor daughter.
Indian couple from Vietnam caught in Delhi with 45 guns worth ₹22 lakh: Report
Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian couple from Vietnam after 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh was seized from two bags in their possession. "They admitted (they had) previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh," a senior customs official at the national capital's IGI airport told news agency ANI. More guns were seen tossed into a plastic bag.
Bengaluru police arrest two-wheeler thief, 25 bikes recovered
Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a notorious two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 vehicles from him. "Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 stolen bikes..." he tweeted. The 25 bikes consist of four scooters and 21 motorcycles. There are also some Karnataka-registered vehicles. Mahalakshmi Layout police, however, recovered 25 from one thief. One person wrote: "Interesting - 25 bikes. Was he running any 2-wheeler shop with those bikes? (Sic)"
Karnataka CM cancels nominations to govt boards and corporations
The Karnataka government on Tuesday cancelled nomination of heads to a number of boards, corporations and authorities in the state, following the orders of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to make way for fresh faces, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Nominations of a total 52 BJP leaders and functionaries, who were holding the position of Chairmen of various boards, corporations and authorities has been cancelled, as per the note issued by the Chief Secretary's office.
Man allegedly hacked youth to death as human sacrifice after birth of male child
A man allegedly killed a youth to offer him to goddess as a human sacrifice after a birth of a male child in Rewa district, said police. Police arrested Ramlal (32), a resident of Bedhoa village of Rewa for killing a resident of Keoti (19), Divyansh Kol. Ramlal has three daughters and he wanted a male child. In the investigation, it was found that he was last seen with Ramlal.
Thane rains: Badlapur residents on alert as Ulhas River water level rises
The heavy downpour in Thane's Badlapur region has led to a rise in the water level of Ulhas River on Wednesday morning prompting the authorities to request the residents in buildings and establishments nearby to remain safe and take necessary precautions, officials said. The Thane district office also alerted on social media about the rising water level in Badlapur asking residents to remain safe and take necessary precautions.
