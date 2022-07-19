Bihar man resists robbery attempt. They douse him with petrol, set him on fire
PATNA: A 34-year-old man on his way to his village in Bihar was burnt alive by a group of unidentified persons for resisting an attempt to rob him moments after he alighted from the train in Munger district on Tuesday morning.
In flames, the man ran back into Munger’s Dasrathpur railway station at about 3am and told the station master about the incident. The railway official and Railway Protection Force personnel took the man, identified by the police as Ravi Kumar, to the local Dharhara health centre. Ravi Kumar was later shifted to the Munger Sadar hospital but did not survive.
Nurse Premlata, who was at the hospital’s emergency ward when Ravi Kumar was brought in at about 5am, said the victim had about 90% burns. Sub-inspector Mukund Kumar Nirala from the Kotwali police station came to the hospital to record his statement but he died during treatment, she said.
Police said Ravi Kumar mentioned some details about the incident to hospital staffers and the station master before he died.
A native of Phulka village in Munger’s Dharhara area, Ravi Kumar had been working for a private company for the last four years in Jamshedpur with his wife and two children. His father, a retired railway employee lives in Himachal Pradesh with his elder son and wife.
Dharhara SHO Rohit Kumar Singh said a case was registered and the spot was inspected adding further investigation is underway.
'Criminals roaming around...': Cong on the attack after Haryana cop mowed down
The Congress ripped into the Haryana government Tuesday after news that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) was mowed down by a dump truck that Surender Singh, the police officer who was run down tried to stop on suspicion it was linked to illegal mining. This took place in Nuh district's Pachgaon area. Haryana Congress MP Deepender Hooda said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state had 'completely failed'. The police officer who was run down, Surender Singh, died on the spot.
Haryana DSP goes out to stop illegal mining, run over by truck he tried to stop
Gurugram: A Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) following up on a tip-off about illegal mining in Nuh district's Pachgaon area on Tuesday was allegedly run over by a dump truck that hDSP Surender Singhtried to stop, senior district police officials said. DSP of Taruru subdivision in Nuh, Surender Singh, died on the spot. He was due to retire in four months. According to the police, Surender Singh went to the Pachgaon area after a tip-off.
Watch: Bengaluru woman tears down illegal flex wishing BJP MLA a happy birthday
In a video that emerged on social media on Monday, a woman is seen tearing down an illegal flex hoarding in Bengaluru that was installed to wish the ruling Bharartiya Janata Party's national general secretary, CT Ravi, on his 55th birthday. The Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act prohibits hoardings for commercial purposes and all flex banners in and around the City Business District, which includes a one-kilometre radius around the Vidhana Soudha.
Bengaluru student declared Karnataka topper and All India Rank 2 in ICSE exams
A Bengaluru student, Adi Kishore from TRIO World School, has been declared the all-India second rank holder and the Karnataka topper in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations 2022, with a score of 99.60%. Out of the total 500 marks (100 for each of five subjects) he scored 498 marks, with 100s in four subjects - Maths, Science, Computer Applications and Social Studies, and 98 in English.
Navi Mumbai: 2 former Sena corporators from Shinde camp return to BJP
In a challenge to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, two former Shiv Sena Navi Mumabi corporators from his camp on Tuesday quit the party and rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of former minister and Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik.
