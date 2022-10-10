Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: Minor, Rajasthan youth drown in Manjhar Kund waterfall in Rohtas

Bihar: Minor, Rajasthan youth drown in Manjhar Kund waterfall in Rohtas

Published on Oct 10, 2022 05:11 PM IST

The Darigaon police said many people were having bath in the waterfall when a 16-year-old boy was swept away by strong water currents

ByPrasun K Mishra

Two people, including a Rajasthan youth and a minor, died after allegedly drowning in the famous Manjhar Kund waterfall in Kaimur hills of Bihar’s Rohtas district on Sunday evening.

The local administration deployed divers to fish out the bodies but were unable to trace the duo till Monday afternoon.

The Darigaon police said many people were having bath in the waterfall when the 16-year-old boy was swept away by strong water currents.

His friends cried for help and a youth, identified as Parween Ahmad of Rajasthan’s Makrana working in Ramgarh, jumped in to rescue the boy but drowned as well.

“Parween was at the waterfall with some colleagues,” Darigaon SHO Santosh Kumar said.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
