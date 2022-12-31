Bihar: Munger police solve kidnapping cum murder case; eight arrested

Bihar’s Munger police on Saturday arrested eight people in connection with a kidnap and murder case, officials said. The driver of the victim was also held in connection.

On December 27, Ajit Yogi alias Yogi Mandal, 45, husband of a former district board member and a native of Kalatola locality, was allegedly kidnapped from Dasrathpur and his body was recovered from Baudna hill area on Friday, Munger police said on Saturday.

Munger superintendent of police (SP) Jagunath Jalareddy told Hindustan Times that Yogi was taken to Dasrathpur by his driver Bikku on Tuesday but when he did not return until the next day, his wife Indu Devi approached Bariyarpur police and registered a complaint of his abduction.

Police said while they have arrested eight people involved in the alleged case, one of the criminals, Tuntun Mandal, is still absconding. Police recovered eight mobile phones, including the victim’s phone from their possession.

The SP said that Yogi had duped one Pramod Mahto on the pretext of providing a job and had gone to Dasrathpur to collect more money from him. But Pramod after several months came to know that he was duped by Yogi and not getting a job as promised and demanded his money back, SP said.

According to the police, when Yogi refused to refund the money, Pramod hired contract killers to deal with him.

Munger SP told HT that police first arrested Yogi’s driver who confessed to the crime and revealed the name of one Jitendra Kumar, the mastermind behind the abduction.

Following Kumar’s arrest, police recovered Yogi’s body from Baudna hill and arrested other accused.

SP Jalareddy said both Pramod and Jitendra confessed to the crime.

The police are probing all other possible motives as well, SP Jalareddy said.

