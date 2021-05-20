Bihar panchayat heads warned of action if they make payments violating rules

Authorities in Bihar have warned panchayat heads of penal action if they continue making payments through cheques and drafts in violations of the rules that make it mandatory for them to use the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). The system tracks funds and ensures real-time reporting of expenditure at all levels.

Additional chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Tuesday wrote letters to district Panchayati raj officers and asked them to ensure total compliance with the rules and lodge cases against those failing to comply.

Panchayati raj minister Samrat Chaudhary said they were compelled to issue the warning as panchayat representatives in eight to 10 districts were found issuing drafts and cheques to buy masks, soaps, etc, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. “They had been asked earlier to use... PFMS for accountability and transparency in transactions. However, some were not following the PFMS,” said Chaudhary.

Officials said they have sought to enforce the norms particularly after ₹741 crore were allocated to about 8,000 panchayats in the state. “...in the pandemic situation, panchayat representatives often ignore norms to make purchases,” said an official

He added authorities were looking into payments made through cheques and drafts after April 1 and appropriate action would be taken.