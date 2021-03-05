Bihar panchayat officials accused of withdrawing ₹70 lakh without doing work
- A BJP leader has urged chief minister Nitish Kumar to ensure that the money meant for welfare scheme is spent for its purpose.
Senior panchayat officials in Bihar’s Darbhanga district were booked for alleged embezzlement of funds to the tune of ₹70 lakh, meant for Mukhyamantri Gramin Peyjal Nishchay Yojana.
The chairmen and secretaries of five Ward Implementation and Management Committees (WIMC) in Raj Rampura panchayat under Singhwara block of Darbhanga district were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Singhwara police station.
Block development officer (BDO) Dr Shashi Prakash had submitted written complaint against the alleged misappropriation at Singhwara police station on March 1, following the district magistrate’s instruction to ensure lodging of an FIR against concerned WIMC of ward no 3,4,5,6 and 7 and the concerned private agency in Rampura village for non-delivery of work despite withdrawal of funds. The DM suggested recovery of the amount by filing of cases against the accused and furnish a compliance report
A BJP leader and the former Prakhand Pramukh (block chief) Singhwara, Rangnath Thakur said the chief minister should ensure that the fund meant for public welfare schemes are utilised properly. He also urged that the alleged irregularities in the drinking tap water assurance scheme in Singhwara block be probed thoroughly.
The BDO didn’t respond to calls made by this reporter despite many attempts.
The SHO of Singhwara PS, Amit Kumar confirmed that an FIR against the chairmen and the secretaries of 5 WIMCs in Raj Rampura panchayat were filed by the BDO.
As per BDO’s complaint, ₹14 lakh each in ward 3, 4 and 5, ₹13 lakh in ward 6 and ₹15 lakh in ward 7 had been withdrawn by the WIMC officials without work being done.
In the meantime, a viral video showing a Nazir posted at Singhwara block went viral on social media. The Nazir is seen accepting a wad of ₹500 currency notes by another person. The audio suggests that the Nazir was being paid ₹17,500 in lieu of work getting done. The Nazir in the video has been identified as Umesh Prasad, who denied graft charge when contacted.
Note- There were several gaps in the story, which could not be filled since the reporter could not be contacted over the phone.
