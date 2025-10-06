Bihar: Parties expect higher turnout with migrant voters’ return during festival

PATNA: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing two-phase Bihar assembly elections on November 6 and 11 — coinciding with the state’s festive season beginning with Diwali on October 20 and culminating in Chhath on October 28 —, political parties across the spectrum expect that the home coming of a significant section of the state’s nearly 10 million migrant population for the celebrations would potentially boost the voter turnout. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during the inauguration of the Patna Metro rail service, the first phase from ISBT to Bhootnath, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJPP) member of Parliament (MP) from Nawada and member of the state campaign committee, Vivek Thakur, said the festive period often reshapes the state’s campaign dynamics. “Chhath is when all public meetings are put on hold. The candidates move around the ghats as thousands gather to offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun,” he said.

Explaining how politicians use the period for outreach, Thakur added, “They visit households and share maha prasad on kharna, the second day of Chhath, when devotees break their fast with gud ki kheer, fruits, and ghee-laden chapatis. It’s an occasion for emotional and cultural connection with voters.”

On the BJP’s campaign plans, he said the visits of senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be decided by the party’s central leadership.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) spokesperson Abhishek Jha said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners would take collective decisions on joint campaigning. Taking a swipe at rivals, he added, “We don’t start preparing for exams when dates are announced. (Chief minister) Nitish Kumar has already delivered on his Saat Nischay I and II promises.”

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) state president Raju Tiwari said seat-sharing talks within the NDA were in the final stage. “The timing is apt as migrants returning for Diwali and Chhath will also participate in the festival of democracy. Higher turnout benefits democracy, and we’re confident of gaining from it,” he said.

The Opposition, however, views the elections as a mandate for change. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwary said, “After 20 years of NDA rule, people want change. We’ll focus on unemployment, corruption, and crime.” He highlighted the party’s promises under the Mai Behan Yojana — ₹2,500 monthly assistance for poor and unemployed women, 200 units of free power, and increased old-age pensions.

The Congress, too, welcomed the poll schedule. The party’s chief spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said, “Our campaign has already begun. The return of migrants around Chhath will work in our favour. We’ll take to the people our promises — free electricity, land for the landless, higher pensions, and jobs for youth.”