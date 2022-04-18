Bihar police team attacked by Nalanda villagers after raid on brewery; 10 hurt

PATNA: A police team that had gone to arrest a man accused of brewing country-made liquor on Sunday evening came under a fierce attack from his supporters in Bihar’s Nalanda district, leading to injuries to 10 policemen including the station house officer (SHO).

Nalanda superintendent of police Ashok Mishra said the incident took place in Manipur village when a police team led by SHO of Parwalpur police station, Raman Kumar, took Mantu Yadav into custody on charges of running an illegal brewery from his house.

Mishra said about 20 villagers, mostly relatives and friends of Mantu Yadav, tried to stop the team from taking him away and attacked them with sticks and threw bricks at police personnel.

Two policemen, Bikash Kumar and Santosh Kumar, sustained head injuries and have been admitted to the Parwalpur primary health centre. Mishra said sub Inspectors Shivchandra Singh, Bijendra Das, assistant sub inspectors Kamdeo Paswan, Arvind Singh, Gorelal Yadav, Umesh Prasad, and Vijay Yadav are also being treated at the health centre.

Witnesses said a large police contingent was rushed to the village later to bring the situation under control. A first information report (FIR) registered by the police identified six of the 20-odd attackers. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest them.

