Bihar police team attacked by Nalanda villagers after raid on brewery; 10 hurt
PATNA: A police team that had gone to arrest a man accused of brewing country-made liquor on Sunday evening came under a fierce attack from his supporters in Bihar’s Nalanda district, leading to injuries to 10 policemen including the station house officer (SHO).
Nalanda superintendent of police Ashok Mishra said the incident took place in Manipur village when a police team led by SHO of Parwalpur police station, Raman Kumar, took Mantu Yadav into custody on charges of running an illegal brewery from his house.
Mishra said about 20 villagers, mostly relatives and friends of Mantu Yadav, tried to stop the team from taking him away and attacked them with sticks and threw bricks at police personnel.
Two policemen, Bikash Kumar and Santosh Kumar, sustained head injuries and have been admitted to the Parwalpur primary health centre. Mishra said sub Inspectors Shivchandra Singh, Bijendra Das, assistant sub inspectors Kamdeo Paswan, Arvind Singh, Gorelal Yadav, Umesh Prasad, and Vijay Yadav are also being treated at the health centre.
Witnesses said a large police contingent was rushed to the village later to bring the situation under control. A first information report (FIR) registered by the police identified six of the 20-odd attackers. Police said raids are being conducted to arrest them.
-
Commuters face hardships as auto, taxi unions go on strike over fuel price hike
Commuters had a harrowing time as various auto-rickshaw, cab and taxi unions in the capital went on a two-day strike on Monday to demand a CNG subsidy and fare revision in the wake of rising fuel prices. Vinay Prajapati, who arrived in the city on Monday morning with his family and was unaware of the strike, had to call his friend to drop him home.
-
Curfew in Maharashtra's Achalpur after clashes between two communities
A curfew was imposed in Achalpur city of Maharashtra's Amravati district following clashes between members of two communities who allegedly pelted stones at each other over the removal of religious flags, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying on Monday. As many as 22 people from both the groups have also been taken into custody following the violence which took place on Sunday midnight, PTI quoted additional superintendent of police Shashikant Satav as saying.
-
12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab
A 12-year-old boy was killed and two of Sukhjit Singh's friends were injured when a blast occurred at Kotla Kazian village in Ajnala sub division of Punjab on Sunday night. Also read: Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab Police said Sukhjit Singh died on the spot, while his friend Tarundeep Singh, also 12, and another boy were injured. Police are yet to confirm the identity of the third victim.
-
Delhi top cop denies claims of bid to hoist saffron flags at Jahangirpuri mosque
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday denied claims of attempts being made to hoist saffron flags at a local mosque in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti 'Shobha Yatra' procession, news agency PTI reported. The Delhi Police Crime Branch is probing the violence which took place during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. 14 teams have been set up to probe the violence from all angles.
-
Traffic on Ropar-Ambala route hit after goods train derails in Punjab
Eight trains, including four express ones, were cancelled on Monday after a goods train derailed on the Ambala-Ropar route in Ropar district of Punjab around midnight. Also read: SYL canal row: Haryana likely to file contempt petition against Punjab Ambala division railway manager Gurinder Mohan Singh said that traffic on the route had been disrupted following the incident at 12.30am and added that rail services were likely to resume by Monday evening.
