Bihar poll panel plans drive to link voters’ Aadhaar with electoral rolls

Bihar’s state election commission will embark on a special drive to link Aadhaar database of the electors with the electoral rolls on a voluntary basis, chief electoral officer (CEO) HR Srinivasa said here on Monday, adding that the drive will begin on September 4 and continue till December on different schedules.

Designated officers will visit prominent places like police stations and other suitable locations of each constituency of the state on September 4, 18 and 25, October 9 & 23, November 6 and 20 and December 4 and 12 to collect the Aadhaar details of the electors voluntarily in physical forms. “The electors can also add their details online,” said the CEO.

The electors can add Universal Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) verified details of their Aadhaar through various software applications. “In case, the Aadhaar is not verified, the CEO office will do it on its own on the basis of documents uploaded by the electors,” said Srinivasa.

The CEO office would also start accepting applications for enrolment of those attaining the age of 17. The application can be accepted both online and off-line mode. Fresh voters, who complete 18 years of age, would be added to the electoral rolls in every quarter of the year so that they become eligible to exercise their franchise.

“Both the exercises are being carried by the election office in conformity with the amendments made to the People’s Representation Act,” said the CEO.

Revision of electoral rolls

As part of the continuous update of the existing electoral rolls, the office of CEO would publish the first integrated draft of voters’ list on November 9 and electors would be given one month time to lodge their objections. The claims and objections would be addressed the office of CEO by December 26 and the final electoral rolls would be published on January 5.

Elimination of duplicity

The CEO said a special campaign would be carried out by the officials to remove duplicate enrolment of electors and bridge the gender gap of the constituency. The electors have been advised to upload or submit their latest photographs and updated address through online or off line methods to avoid being delisted. “During the last exercise, we had eliminated around 11.50 lakh names from the electoral rolls of those who either have more than one voter’s ID cards or were dead,” said Srinivasa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON