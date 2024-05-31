Bihar primary school teacher shot dead on way to school in Saharsa: Police

SAHARSA: A 45-year-old primary school teacher was shot dead when he was on his way to the school in eastern Bihar’s Saharsa district early on Friday morning, police said. Station house officer Sadar police station, Sriram Singh said they were waiting for someone to file a formal complaint about the murder. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The teacher, Saroj Kumar Gupta, was a resident of Bariyahi Bazar area in Saharsa town where he had shifted a few years ago and lived with his partner, Rupa Kumari, 40.

“Every day he used to call me after reaching school and when he didn’t call today, I phoned him. Someone else picked the call and said he had met with an accident,” Rupa Kumari said between sobs.

She rushed to the site near Rahuwa Mani under Sadar police station where she found him lying dead on the ground. He had been shot. “However, I rushed him to the hospital where the doctor declared him dead,” she said.

Kumari said her partner’s family members probably killed him for land. “There has been a land dispute in the family and they killed him to grab the land,” she said.

Station house officer Sadar police station, Sriram Singh said: “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of land dispute but probe will be conducted from all angles”.