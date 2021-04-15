IND USA
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar records 4,786 new Covid-19 cases, 21 new deaths
A rush of people waiting to give swab samples for Covid-19 testing at Gardiner hospital in Patna, Bihar, India on Wednesday April 14, 2021. (Santosh Kumar /Hindustan Times)
patna news

Bihar records 4,786 new Covid-19 cases, 21 new deaths

Covid-19 in Bihar: Altogether 1,189 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 2,69,795. The recovery rate is 91.40%.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:17 AM IST

Bihar's Covid-19 death toll rose to 1,651 after 21 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, while 4,786 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,95,171, the health department said on Wednesday.

Altogether 1,189 patients also recovered during the period, taking the total number of cured people to 2,69,795. The recovery rate is 91.40%.

The number of active patients in Bihar currently is 23,724, the department said.

Of the fresh fatalities, four each were reported from Bhagalpur and Patna districts while the remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

Bihar has tested 1,00,134 samples for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours taking the total number of such tests to 2,48,43,640 till now.

Topics
india covid-19 pandemic covid-19 coronavirus vaccine + 3 more
