With heatwave-like conditions prevailing across Bihar, the state has recorded a 48 per cent rainfall deficit in June so far, aggravating the woes of farmers who are still awaiting adequate rainfall to begin paddy transplantation for the ongoing kharif season. Bihar records 48% rainfall deficit in June, sowing season affected

According to official data, Bihar has received only 60.1 mm of rainfall till date against the normal average of 115.9 mm for June. The prolonged dry spell has delayed agricultural activities in several districts, raising concerns among farmers dependent on timely monsoon rains for paddy cultivation.

Districts having the highest rain deficit include Patna where the deficit is 74 percent ( 23.0 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 25) whereas Gaya Ji district has a deficit of 74 percent ( 21.9 mm) while Gopalganj has a deficit of 75 percent( 25,3 mm) followed by Muzaffarpur where the deficit stands at 71 percent( (31.8 mm). Deficit is higher in Samastipur , Saharsa and East Champaran too, as per data of the agriculture department and IMD, Patna.

The state weather officials, however, have forecast that there would be heavy rains in next four days in large parts of the state including in Patna based on the assessment that monsoon has gained momentum after already covering most of the state in last few days

“ There are chances of heavy rains in next three to four days from June 27 onwards in large parts of the state as the monsoon has gained momentum slowly. But high temperature and humid conditions would persist for next few days in large parts of the state,” said Prabhu C N, director Bihar Mausam Sewa Kendra ( BMSK).

IMD, Patna sources also said that there are chances of good rains in next three to four days as conditions are becoming favourable due to monsoon getting active in large parts of the state.

According to rainfall data from the agriculture department based on reports of IMD, Patna, the state’s expected normal rainfall in the month of June stands at 115.9mm whereas till date, the state has only recorded 60.1 mm rainfall till date creating a deficit of around 48 percent, officials said. The BMSK has assessed the rainfall deficit to around 38 percent, officials said.

In 2025, Bihar received 686.3 mm of rainfall against the normal expected rainfall of 999.2 mm during the main monsoon season from June 1 to September 30, registering a deficit of 31 per cent. Despite the significant shortfall, the state recorded a satisfactory kharif season, with paddy and other crop production remaining close to the targeted levels, according to the first and second advance estimates released by the state government.

The rain deficit is much higher this year than the last year in June when the deficit was only around 20-22 percent below the normal rains. Prabhu C N , director BMSK maintained the persistent dry conditions with rise in temperature over the last one week and deficit rains is due to the El Nino effect which has impacted the monsoon rains in large parts of the country.

However, the high deficit in rainfall in Bihar has started causing consternation among farmers and the state agriculture department as the signs of sowing of seedlings of paddy has started getting delayed as agriculturists are still waiting for good rains to make their fields wet for transplantation of paddy seedlings.

“In the Indo-Gangetic plains, paddy is the principal crop, and farmers often wait for weeks for adequate rainfall even when the onset of the monsoon is delayed. This year, a similar situation is unfolding, with sowing activities being affected and the acreage covered under paddy cultivation remaining low across large parts of the state,” an Agriculture Department official said.

State agriculture department officials said a contingency plan is likely to be rolled out if good rains gets delayed further in coming weeks and farmers are already being encouraged to sow crops requiring less water and also adopting staggerred nursery teachnique ( the technique of sowing paddy seedlings over a gap of days as it’s more conducive when rains are uncertain or delayed).

“We are encouraging farmers to adopt the staggered nursery technique for raising paddy seedlings in view of the delay in rainfall. Farmers are also being advised to opt for crops that require less water during the kharif season. Several other measures are being planned to provide relief to farmers affected by the delayed monsoon,” another Agriculture Department official said.

A few days back on June 22nd, the crisis management group led by chief secretary Pratyaya Amrit and principal secretary, disaster management department Santosh Kumar Mall along with other officials reviewed the preparations afoot to tactle floods or drought like situation in the state in case of deficit rains. Mall apprised the officials about preparations to have a proper relief and rescue management system in place in case of floods and also measures being taken for tackling a drought like situation in the state , officials said. All DMs and diviosonal commissioners present at the meeting virtually were also given important instructions to handle any such situation in their respective districts.